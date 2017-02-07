Moffit success spurs expansion request

About 30 cancer survivors rode bicycles from Tampa to the State Capitol to highlight the need for more cancer research. Moffit is seeking an extra 8 million dollars from lawmakers this year to build a new research building which the hospital says will advance cancer research. Exec VP Thomas Sellers touted the hospital’s accomplishments.

“We’re the number six cancer hospital in the country, we’re the number one cancer hospital in Florida and we’re number one in the southeast. (applause). What that means is that demand is outstripping our capacity” says Sellers.

Today was the 12th annual Moffit Day at the Capitol.