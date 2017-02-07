Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Moffit success spurs expansion request

February 7th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

 

About 30 cancer survivors rode bicycles from Tampa to the State Capitol to highlight the need for more cancer research. Moffit is seeking an extra 8 million dollars from lawmakers this year to build a new research building which the hospital says will advance cancer research. Exec VP Thomas Sellers touted the hospital’s accomplishments.

“We’re the number six cancer hospital in the country, we’re the number one cancer hospital in Florida and we’re number one in the southeast. (applause). What that means is that demand is outstripping our capacity” says Sellers.

Today was the 12th annual Moffit Day at the Capitol.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com