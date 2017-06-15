Pam Bondi Says Lawmakers Who Voted Against Opiate Response Bill Should, “Be Ashamed”

Governor Rick Scott has signed into law legislation that increases penalties on traffickers of synthetic drugs like fentanyl and carfentanyl.

The legislation was heavily debated in the Senate because of its inclusion of mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers.

Lawmakers were worried because there was no judicial discretion allowed to not seek the minimum sentence, low level offenders might be swept up in the mix.

Attorney General Pam Boni says in her opinion the inclusion of mandatory minimums isn’t controversial at all.

“Shame on anyone who did not vote in favor of that. I took vials over and showed them seven gains is what it takes to have a possession of fentanyl. Seven little grains can kill you. The trafficking amount, it’s 2,000 to 6,000 lives and it’s just a 3 year minimum mandatory,” said Bondi.

The new law will take affect beginning in October of this year.