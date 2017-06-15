Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Isaac Bashevis Singer
    "Our knowledge is a little island in a great ocean of nonknowledge."
  • Rebecca West
    "Life ought to be a struggle of desire toward adventures whose nobility will fertilize the soul."
  • Thomas A. Edison
    "Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up."
  • Eric Hoffer
    "The hardest arithmetic to master is that which enables us to count our blessings."

Pam Bondi Says Lawmakers Who Voted Against Opiate Response Bill Should, “Be Ashamed”

June 15th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Governor Rick Scott has signed into law legislation that increases penalties on traffickers of synthetic drugs like fentanyl and carfentanyl.
The legislation was heavily debated in the Senate because of its inclusion of mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers.
Lawmakers were worried because there was no judicial discretion allowed to not seek the minimum sentence, low level offenders might be swept up in the mix.
Attorney General Pam Boni says in her opinion the inclusion of mandatory minimums isn’t controversial at all.
“Shame on anyone who did not vote in favor of that. I took vials over and showed them seven gains is what it takes to have a possession of fentanyl. Seven little grains can kill you. The trafficking amount, it’s 2,000 to 6,000 lives and it’s just a 3 year minimum mandatory,” said Bondi.
The new law will take affect beginning in October of this year.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com