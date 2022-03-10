The Florida Senate voted unanimously today to provide signing bonuses of up to five thousand dollars to newly employed law enforcement officers. It also covers up to a one thousand dollar reimbursement for eligible education expenses for trainees. There is also a financial incentive for officers and their families to adopt. It provides a 25 thousand dollar bonus for adopting a special needs child, and ten thousand for adopting a child without special needs. It also names May first as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The House approved the measure after a Senate amendment made minor changes.