Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Coverage on Television

 


 


 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

RSS Quote of the Day

Recruitment Bonuses for Law Enforcement Headed for Governor’s Desk

March 10th, 2022 by Mike Vasilinda

The Florida Senate voted unanimously today to provide signing bonuses of up to five thousand dollars to newly employed law enforcement officers. It also covers up to a one thousand dollar reimbursement for eligible education expenses for trainees. There  is also a financial incentive for officers and their families to adopt. It provides a 25 thousand dollar bonus for adopting a special needs child, and ten thousand for adopting a child without special needs. It also names May first as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The House approved the measure after a Senate amendment made minor changes.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com