Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Epicurus
    "It is not so much our friends' help that helps us, as the confidence of their help."
  • James A. Baldwin
    "People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them."
  • Francesco Guicciardini
    "The return we reap from generous actions is not always evident."
  • Daniel J. Boorstin
    "Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be."

Florida Agrees to Turnover Voter Information, But Not Everything

July 7th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
The Presidential Advisory Commission for Voter Integrity asked for and will get information on every registered voter in Florida.
But they will not get all of the information on file,  says Attorney Ron Labasky, who represents the Elections Supervisors of Florida.
“I think a lot of people in the state, voters, don’t realize that the information they provide when they register to vote is all mostly public record. Now, the Department of State, Secretary of State, turned over the information to this group in washington that is public record,” said Labasy. “That would be basically your name, your address, telephone number, your date of birth, those types of things. those are all public record that anyone has access to.”
Florida is not releasing drivers license numbers or the last four numbers of voters Social Security Numbers because those items are not public record.
Voting records for law enforcement, judges and prosecutors is also not public.
Supervisors have tried for to remove voting rolls from the public records law for about a decade.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com