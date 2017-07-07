Florida Agrees to Turnover Voter Information, But Not Everything

The Presidential Advisory Commission for Voter Integrity asked for and will get information on every registered voter in Florida.

But they will not get all of the information on file, says Attorney Ron Labasky, who represents the Elections Supervisors of Florida.

“I think a lot of people in the state, voters, don’t realize that the information they provide when they register to vote is all mostly public record. Now, the Department of State, Secretary of State, turned over the information to this group in washington that is public record,” said Labasy. “That would be basically your name, your address, telephone number, your date of birth, those types of things. those are all public record that anyone has access to.”

Florida is not releasing drivers license numbers or the last four numbers of voters Social Security Numbers because those items are not public record.

Voting records for law enforcement, judges and prosecutors is also not public.

Supervisors have tried for to remove voting rolls from the public records law for about a decade.