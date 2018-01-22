Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Lawmakers Announce New Initiative to Combat Human Trafficking

January 22nd, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Florida is the state with the 3rd most reports of human trafficking in the country.
Legislators looking to reduce those cases have announced legislation that would create an educational campaign to inform the public how to identify trafficking when they see it.
Senate Sponsor Perry Thuston says it would also require the state to create a hotline people could call to report trafficking.
“The legislation provides new tools to the crime fighting arsenal. It will give the public information to help law enforcement to detect and deter human trafficking,” said Senator Thurston.
96% of human trafficking victims are women.
Roughly half are children.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com