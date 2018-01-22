Lawmakers Announce New Initiative to Combat Human Trafficking

Florida is the state with the 3rd most reports of human trafficking in the country.

Legislators looking to reduce those cases have announced legislation that would create an educational campaign to inform the public how to identify trafficking when they see it.

Senate Sponsor Perry Thuston says it would also require the state to create a hotline people could call to report trafficking.

“The legislation provides new tools to the crime fighting arsenal. It will give the public information to help law enforcement to detect and deter human trafficking,” said Senator Thurston.

96% of human trafficking victims are women.

Roughly half are children.