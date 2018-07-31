Reproductive Coalition calls out “Fake Clinics”

The coalition for Reproductive Rights today delivered fifty-five hundred signatures to the Governors Office. The coalition is calling on the state to enforce requirements in a new law granting funding to at least 105 counseling centers which the coalition is calling fake, because they appear to offer women seeking abortions support. But coalition spokesperson Amy Weintraub says the clinics often mislead women about their services.

“The fake clinics must provide services in a non coercive manner. They must not try to persuade women to do one thing over another. They may not include any religious content in service delivery. They must provide current and accurate information.

The legislation also says the clinics must provide references for any medical statements, and conduct background screenings on staff and volunteers. The coalition says it wants the Department of Health to conduct frequent surprise visits to the clinics.