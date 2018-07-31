Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Bernard Williams
    "We may pass violets looking for roses. We may pass contentment looking for victory."
  • J. B. Priestley
    "To different minds, the same world is a hell, and a heaven."
  • Helen Rowland
    "You will never win if you never begin."
  • Hannah Arendt
    "This is the precept by which I have lived: Prepare for the worst; expect the best; and take what comes."

Reproductive Coalition calls out “Fake Clinics”

July 31st, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

The coalition for Reproductive Rights today delivered fifty-five hundred signatures to the Governors Office. The coalition is calling on the state to enforce requirements in a new law granting funding to at least 105 counseling centers which the coalition is calling fake, because they appear to offer women seeking abortions support. But coalition spokesperson Amy Weintraub says the clinics often mislead women about their services.

“The fake clinics must provide services in a non coercive manner. They must not try to persuade women to do one thing over another. They may not include any religious content in service delivery. They must provide current and accurate information. 

The legislation also says the clinics must provide references for any medical statements, and conduct background screenings on staff and volunteers. The coalition says it wants the Department of Health to conduct frequent surprise visits to the clinics.   

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com