Obamacare Repeal Efforts Applauded

State Senator Doug Broxson of Pensacola is applauding the U-S Senates quick action to repeal Obamacare. The Panhandle Senator says most people won’t notice the difference.

“I think it’s a mandate by the people:” says the Pensacola State Senator. Obamacare as it’s currently written and how it applies to the citizens of Florida is a disaster. I believe you’ll see the senate not deal with the medical portion of that, they’ll still allow people to join and be covered. The millions of people that are already covered by it, that will not be interrupted. The parts that will be interrupted are the things that are affecting our businesses. Their inability to hire people for more then 30 hours a week and the restriction that is placed on the market place. Congress will deal with those things first and then I think over the next couple of years they will begin to unravel some of the mysteries inside the application and the implementation of what coverage are provided and can people afford the premiums and are the coverages limited that allows them to get the proper medical attention.”

Florida refused more than 50 billion dollars to increase coverage under the states Medicaid program. lawmakers continue to say they want to look for “Flordia based solutions”.