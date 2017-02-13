Arrive Alive revived

The Florida Highway Patrol, along with local sheriffs and police chiefs is dusting off a decades old Arrive Alive program…with a new twist. Data. Analysts are combing through mountains of crash data in an effort to isolate areas in each county where there has been an up tick of fatal car crashes or serious injuries. Col. Gene Spaulding of the FHP says this isn’t just dusting off old signs.

“We’re identifying hot spots. three to five hot spots in every county” says Spaulding. “Here the biggest increase, the biggest number of fatal and serious bodily injury cases are occurring. And believe it or not, you’d be amazed at how it overlays with the crime in the are too. You look at the local crime data. So disability, presence,a awareness, education, and enforcement if need be is the key to this program.”

The FHP director says one reason crime data mirrors crash data is because criminal elements are speeding, impaired, or driving recklessly.