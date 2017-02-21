Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Hosea Ballou
    "Real happiness is cheap enough, yet how dearly we pay for its counterfeit."
  • Horace Walpole
    "The whole secret of life is to be interested in one thing profoundly and in a thousand things well."
  • Thomas Tusser
    "A fool and his money are soon parted."
  • George Eliot
    "It is never too late to be what you might have been."

Pulse victims mom and dad plea for no more guns

February 21st, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

31 year old Gerald Wright was one of the victims in last years mass shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando. Today, ,his parents, Fred and Maria Wright joined dozens of other in the Capitol to push lawmakers to stop a handful of bills they believe would expand access to guns.

“And we’re just asking out legislators, please, we need common sense. we don’t need more gun violence victims. Out son was 31 years old. What happened to him was terrible, but we’re having too much gun violence, and more guns in more places, in more hands is not the way to solve this issue” Mafia said, holding back tears.

A study by “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America” released today shows 75% don’t want guns on college campuses;69% don’t want armed personnel in schools, and 68% are against open carry. The survey also found that only 43 percent are willing to hold lawmakers accountable for their votes.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com