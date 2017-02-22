Politics and football leadership intersect

Former Tampa Bay Bucs and Indianapolis Colts Coach tony Dungy spent an hour today at the state Capitol, comparing leadership in football to political leadership. He told of the disappointment after being fired in Tampa, to the difficulties managing highly talented wealthy professional football players, concluding it all comes down to preparation.

‘Let’s be people orientated. Let’s be relationship oriented. Lets learn what to do and how to do it, and the winning will take care of it self, and that was a great lesson for me as a young player. Those relationships, working together is really what you ar looking to do” dungy told the audience.

The session was attended by about half of the members of the Florida House.