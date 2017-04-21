March For Science Puts a Spotlights the Separation of Science and Politics





Saturday is Earth Day and to show their love of the earth, science lovers and advocates will be taking to the streets in more than 500 marches across the country.

More than 1,000 people have RSVPed on Facebook to participate in the March for Science taking place in Tallahassee.

At the march scientists will give talks highlighting why science is so important to protect.

Organizer Susan Glickman, says the message comes at a critical time, citing the current political climate.

“That’s the whole point of this. People want to let the science and the facts stand. they don’t want scientific research hidden of manipulated in anyway. We just need to make our decisions based on facts and science,” said Glickman. To find the nearest march to you, go to MarchForScience.Com