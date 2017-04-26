Whiskey and Wheaties Bill Headed to the Governor’s Desk

In what may have been one of the closest House votes this session the State House has voted to tear down the walls separating hard liquor and big box retailers.

The bill passed by just one vote after two days full of hours of testimony and debate.

Support for the bill broke party lines and came down to the individual judgement of each individual representative.

“But I think we should do our do-diligence, the people that are watching and the people in this Chamber as parents and not let the kids get to the liquor that we have in our own homes,” said Representative Wengay Newton during the debate, “Just like we lock up our guns and protect our guns we should lock the liquor up or not buy it. Tear down this wall.”

The bill is now headed to the Governors desk.