Patronis Sworn In as Chief Financial Officer

June 30th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida has a new Chief Financial Officer. Former State Representative Jimmy Patronis was sworn in this morning by Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga. Patron spend 8 years in the legislature. Governor Rick Scott calls him a friend whom he has known since 2007. Patronis comes from a restaurant background. His family owns Captain Anderson’s in Panama City. He acknowledges he has a learning curve coming into the job.

“You’ve got to remember that I came from the Restaurant business, so everyone’s a customer. And I really look forward to learning as much as I can from those that were stakeholders in this office, and don’t worry CFO Atwater’s number is programmed in my phone and I will be using it frequently.” Patronis told reporters.

Patronis replaced Jeff Atwater, who was elected to the job in 2010 and 2014. He is leaving for a high ranking post at Florida Atlantic University.

