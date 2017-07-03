The High Cost of Freedom

It can be easy celebrate with fireworks, cookouts and parties that come with the 4th of July , But for those who have served, it’s a time to remember why they fought and served.

For Veterans, July Fourth is a time to remember freedom isn’t free.

Since 1776 and to this day, brave men and women have continue to make the ultimate sacrifice protecting the rights we are guaranteed by our constitution.

Dale Doss fought in Vietnam. He was shot down on a bombing mission to Hanoi.

“And I ejected and we were caught immediately,” remembered Doss.

Doss survived the war, but spent 5 years with John McCain as a POW.

Maj. John L Haynes enlisted at the age of 15.

He served in WWII, China, Korea and Vietnam.

“And certainly there was no American during that era that took our freedom for granted,” said Haynes.

He says during Vietnam, the 4th of July always held a special significance.

“Every weapon along the line or on a particular hill would be fired in unison.,” said Haynes.

For many soldiers, the war ended before the trip back home.

Doss remembers a friend of his who lost his life during a rescue mission attempt.

“He said guy’s they’ve got me surrounded… and then he said goodbye,” Doss said.

Haynes too lost many a comrade, but he says they didn’t die in vain.

“We must have the honor that we’re ever conscious of the price of our freedom. The price that has been paid for in the blood of the citizens of this country,” said Haynes.

Major Haynes remembers those who lost their lives on every significant holiday.

He asks you do the same.

Major Haynes works with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization that helps wounded veterans.

If you’d like to make a donation to the program go to their website… www.purpleheart.org