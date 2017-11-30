Larry Robinson Officially Appointed President of FAMU

Dr. Larry Robinson was unanimously voted in as the 12th President of Florida A&M University by the school’s board of Trustees.

“I just want to sort of start reaching out to our constituents and letting them know how important they are to us,” said Robinson. “That includes students, faculty, staff, alumni. So I’ll be meeting with my leadership team, talking about what we will do during the next days, weeks and months.”

It’s the latest achievement in Robinson’s 20-year career at the historically black college, but this isn’t the first time the nuclear chemist has led the school.

He was Interim President before the university hired its first female President, he took to position again after she was fired.

He also held the same title for a short period in 2007.

The university asked for and got permission to forego a national search for a new President.

Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson says it was the right decision.

“So in our mind there was just not a need to go out and expend the resources and time to search for an individual that was right under our nose,” said Lawson.

When we asked students what they wanted to see Robinson improve most didn’t know who he was.

The one student we found who did know Robinson wants to see the school do a better job of helping students navigate the financial aid process.

“I feel as though most students don’t know where to look for help as well as for monetary guidance,” said Raiyana Malone.

Robinson has work to do.

The six year graduation rate is only 39 percent and until this year, student enrollment has been faltering.

Robinson has already had some success attracting new students.

Under his leadership the school’s freshman enrollment up about 10% over last year.