Children Advocates Get Early Start Lobbying For Funds Expiring in Two Years

Dozens of advocates for children have spent the last three days lobbying lawmakers for money. Florida has two years to replace one hundred million in Federal funding for child and foster care services. The grant was a one time, five year appropriation used to try and keep families intact by providing in home services and provide adoption assistance. Children’s Advocates, including Department of Children and Families Secretary Mike Carroll say they hope state lawmakers make up the difference.

“So we’ll take it step by step. We feel pretty confident that if we start working on it now we can put Florida in a pretty good place and we hope to close the whole gap. I don’t know if we can, but we hope to, but if we don’t start now we’re going to face a cliff,” said Carroll.

Without the money, advocates fear it could lead to thousands more Florida children ending up in foster care.