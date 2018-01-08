Welcome to

Cities Fear Loss of Local Control

January 8th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

When Florida lawmakers return to the Capitol tomorrow, one of the items on the agenda  of House leaders is continued preemption of local government’s ability to regulate things such as vacation rentals or local tree trimming requirements. Scott Dudley, Chief Lobbyist for The Florida League of Cities is lamenting the effort, saying local governments know what’s best for their local communities.

“We have ordinances that say you can’t cut down certain size trees unless you get a permit from the city and have basically, a public input process to it. Cities lose that. They lose their own unique personality and their own look.”

Last year, lawmakers took away local governments authority to regulate new, 5G wireless towers. The Cities are expecting an onslaught of attempts to preempt many local regulations to the state this year.

