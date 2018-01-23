Welcome to

Speak of the House Backs Pro-Israel Legislation

January 23rd, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Florida lawmakers are looking to echo President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Capitol of Israel by making a formal recognition on behalf of the state.
Standing along side jewish members of the House, Speaker Richard Corcoran touted his support of two proposals up for consideration this year that show Florida’s support for the jewish nation.
One would applaud the President for his recognition of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s Capitol. The other would prohibit local governments from doing business with companies that have boycotted Jerusalem. 
“There’s no question that throughout the course of the later part of the 20th century and throughout today, Israel has been one of our greatest allies,” said Corcoran. “And anywhere that we have gone and partnered with Israel in an attempt to stomp out evil in the world and create fairness and justice and hopefully a world of peace, they’ve been a partner throughout the entire process. I think both of these bills move us forward.” 
If the boycott legislation were to pass it would prevent pop music star Lorde from playing two dates in Florida on her upcoming tour. The singer canceled a concert in Israel and called for a cultural boycott of the nation.

