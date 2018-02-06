FSU Takes Over the State Capitol

The State Capitol was decorated in garnet and gold today as students and alumni celebrated FSU Day. The school’s band, the Marching Chiefs played the University fight song in the Capitol courtyard as FSU cheerleaders put on a spirited display.

University President John Trasher recognized the school’s new football coach, Willie Taggart, along with FSU alumni serving currently serving in the Legislature.

“We’re so proud so many people came out to support FSU and support what we’re doing,” said Thrasher. “We’re really proud of our programs, we’re proud of the ranking we have nationally and thankful for the Legislature and all it’s done to help Florida State University.”

Taggart’s introduction was particularly important, considering signing day is tomorrow. Taggart has been traveling the country looking for new talent since he took the job as head coach in December.