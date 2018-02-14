Democrat Wins GOP Leaning FL House Seat

Democrat Margaret Good won a surprise victory in a GOP leaning Florida House Seat in Sarasota yesterday. The took the oath of office this afternoon in the state capitol. Good won by more than 7 percent in the highest turnout special election in almost two decades. Democrat Strategist Steve Schale says it was Democratic and GOP women who made the difference.

“So last night you saw Democratic women really turn out in record numbers. They drive turnout. Their percentage was higher than any other sub group. You saw old line midwestern Republicans vote for a Democrat. Sarasota is very much like the midwest, like Chicago, Milwaukee. These are not Alabama republicans. They are old school establishment types. Social moderates and fiscal conservatives, and I think last night they sent Trump a message” says Schale.

Good’s election was the second consecutive win for a Democrat in a Florida Special election since Donald Trump became President.