Calls Growing For Assault Rife Ban in Florida

After last weeks shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 a growing number of top GOP donors have vowed to discontinue financial support of candidates that don’t support a full ban on assault weapons.

They join the voices of at least 100 students from Stoneman Douglas High School who will be at the Capitol this week supporting a ban on the weapons.

This is the second year in a row the legislation has failed to get a hearing.

Sponsor Linda Stewart thinks, now, things may be different.

“The component of the very young, has really caused there to be attention, more than there ever has been,” said Senator Stewart.

Gun sales in Florida didn’t spike after the shooting. Pawn shop owner Mark Folmar says that could change if the ban gets a hearing.

“Because they feel like they won’t ever be able to get this again and so now is the time,” said Folmar.

Paige McFadden survived the FSU school shooting in 2014 after the attacker’s gun jammed. Even though each mass shooting since has made her relive the memory of her experience, she doesn’t support banning assault weapons.

“I rather them be registered and licensed, that way if in the instance the obtain these firearms it’s assigned to a particular individual and therefore they should take responsibility,” said McFadden.

The GOP controlled legislature is reluctant to restrict guns, but Governor Rick Scott, who has an A+ rating from the NRA says all options are on the table.

Republican lawmakers are considering a proposal that would add three day wait periods for rifle purchases, increase mental health screenings and raise the age to purchase assault rifles to 21.