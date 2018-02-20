Students Push Gun Control

The first contingent of South Florida high school students seeking controls on assault rifles and better background checks following last week’s deadly school shooting are in the State Capitol today meeting with lawmakers. And as Mike Vasilinda tells us, they are confronting those who oppose their efforts.

The three dozen students found a friendly ear with Democratic State Senator Perry Thurston He represents part of the county where 17 were killed last week.

Rachel Catania is a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Sophomore.

“It’s easier to buy a gun than it is to make plans with my friends on the weekend, and that’s not okay.”

While bills have already been filed to ban assault style rifles, they’re going nowhere. Thurston now plants to ament them on other bills.

Q:”At least you’ll get them on the record?” We asked.

“Get them on the record but also hopefully to get them to prick their hearts and hope to get them to do the right thing” says thurston.

The next stop for the students, State Senator Dennis Baxley.

“Come on in and talk to me.”

Baxley is the author of Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. He’s an advocate for arming teachers as the first line of defense.

Sot: Natalie Feehand

MSD High School Student

“I’ve had anxiety attacks. We need you to work the left to get things done” MSD student Natalie Freehand told Baxley.

“Five minutes before law enforcement even gets set up. What do we do with that?” asked the veteran lawwaker.

Lizzy Eaton another MSD High School Student wasn;t thrilled with the meeting.

“I think he did emphasize with us, and I think he did understand us, but I think he needs to really, you know, step outside his comfort zone and really make a change” says Eaton.

At another stop down the hall. Miami State Senator Rene Garcia.

Ashley Keene is a Cypress High School student.

“I think we can all collectively agree that no fourteen year old should be shot in the stomach while trying to learn algebra” Keene told Garcia.

“New legislation is being developed that will not go as far as the students would like, but it is a step in their direction.”

It raises the age for buying an AR 15 from 18 to 21. It also requires a three day cooling off period for all gun purchases, not just handguns.

Anchor Tag: The NRA says it will not comment on the legislation now being drafted it is in writing and filed for consideration. Two more bus loads of students are expected to arrive in the State Capital this evening.