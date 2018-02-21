Thousands Rally for Gun Control on Capitol Grounds

An estimated Five thousand students and protestors rallied at the Capitol, demanding lawmakers pass meaningful gun control legislation, Wednesday.

Students from FSU, FAMU and around the state came to show support for the movement that began with the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I don’t want to be scared for my kids when my time comes to be a parent,” said FSU student Erfaan Mahmoodi. “I don’t want to be scared for them when I leave them at school, when they go out to the movies, that they might get hurt in something like this.”

Students from the high school took to the podium surrounded by Democratic lawmakers, demanding action from the GOP controlled Legislature.

“If the government thinks something is not going to change they’re sadly mistaken,” said survivor of the shooting, Rachel Catnia. “No person should have to go through what my peers and I went through. How many more innocent people have to die before we make a change.”

Another survivor of the shooting, Sheryl Acquaroli said, “You will not turn these 17 human beings into a statistic!”

Tensions were are high at the rally, as were emotions.

Protesters feared counter protests, but they never happened.

The Legislators spoke directly to the Republican majority, which has blocked their attempts at reform for years.

Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith has sponsored Legislation to ban assault rifles in the state since the Pulse Night Club Shooting. Two sessions later it’s never gotten a hearing.

He put the question to Republicans saying, “Are we gonna get a fucking hearing?!”

House minority leader Janet Cruz went as far to say the Legislative process in the state was, “Bull shit!”

The goal of achieving an outright ban on assault rifles is slim to none, instead lawmakers will focus on mental health and background checks.

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left the State Capitol Wednesday night, but the movement they’ve created seems to only be gaining traction.

The students are also planing a march on Washington next month.