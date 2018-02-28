ACLU Suing State Rep over Social Media Blocking

A constituent of a Gainesville state legislator has enlisted the ACLU to sue the lawmaker over being blocked from his social media sites. The ACLU says Morgan Attwood was blocked after asking State Representative Chuck Clemmons why he voted against hearing a ban on assault rifles. Clemons told us it never happened, but taxpayers will end up paying his legal fees.

“No one from the state monitors, or has any control, or passwords to either of those accounts. Its my personal accounts, so the Dilemma their in is they had to sue me in my capacity as a State Representative which brings with it the defense of Adam Tanenbaum, the best trial attorney in the state” says Clemons

Q:”So you weren’t trying to block this guy because he disagreed with your stance on assault rifles?”

“No, I blocked this guy because he has been rude and vulgar on his own twitter account and I have the screen shots to show people.”

Clemons is being defended by the House’s general counsel.

Lawmakers are budgeting 400 million dollars for school safety. Most of it will be spent hiring new school resource officers.