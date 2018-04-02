Governor Has Less than a Week to Decide on, “Toilet to Tap” Bill

Imagine water from your toilet, ending up in the sink you drink out of.

Legislation dubbed by environmentalists, “Toilet to Tap” and approved by lawmakers would set standards for reclaiming waste water and pumping it back into the ground.

An ever-growing demand for water has put a heavy strain on the state’s aquifers.

Sponsors say pumping reclaimed water back into the ground could help future supply issues.

The problem according to environmentalists and health experts… the reclaimed water is treated human waste water.

While the water is treated and cleaned, opponents say certain contaminants like medications and nutrients still end up in the final product.

Aliki Moncrief, Executive Director of the Florida Conservation Voters says the nutrients threaten the health of Florida’s 700 springs which are fed by the aquifers.

“We’re talking about putting water down there that has higher nutrients than our springs can allow. We should think twice about that,” said Moncrief.

Dr. Ronald Saff with Physicians for Social Responsibility says trace amounts of medications left in the water could have negative health effects for the 90% of Florida residents who rely on the aquifers for drinking water.

“There have not been filters that have been invented that have been shown to be effective. I think nobody wants to drink filtered poopy water,” said Saff.

The Governor has received more than 3,000 signed petitions asking him to veto the toilet to tap bill.

He has has until April 10th to make a decision.

As part of the 2018 Budget Governor Rick Scott asked for and got $50 million for springs restoration.

The Governor’s office says Scott is reviewing the legislation and is “focused on protecting Florida’s environment.”