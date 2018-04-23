Two Deputies Fired Upon over Weekend

Two Gilchrist sheriff’s deputies, gunned down as they ate lunch last week will be laid to rest tomorrow. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, the deaths, along with two more deputies fired upon this weekend, has law enforcement on edge.

In Collier county, a deputy responding to an alarm early Monday morning was shot at as he arrived on scene. A suspect is in custody.

In Marion County, a deputy trying to clear a gathering crowd at two am Saturday took cover behind his squad car as shots rang out. Marion County Sheriff Bobby Woods posted pictures of the car on Facebook and wrote: enough is enough…all my people are on edge.

Police Benevolent Association executive Director Matt Puckett says the same is true across Florida and the nation.

“It’s certainly dangerous other there right now. It seems more dangerous.”

Q:”Is this hurting recruiting?”

“Yes. That a big problem on why we are not filling the ranks right now. The danger and the lack of manpower.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has seen a thousand troopers leave since 2010.

“The academy was a tough one, but I made it through” chimes a newly minted trooper in an FHP recruitment video.

The PBA says a second disturbing trend is emerging. People quitting training before they finish.

“They are just making a conscious choice to say, even though I’m near the end, I’m done. I’m not going to complete this” says Executive Director Puckett.

Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell grew up in a law enforcement family. He says threats aren’t new, but the violence is concerning.

“We need to recognize that killing somebody because of who they are or what they do is totally anti-American” Campbell told us.

The FHP did not respond to A request about hiring and their vacancy rate.

The Patrol also declined to make recruits at its training academy available.