FDC Loosens Grip on Visitation Cuts, Families Still Not Satisfied

Outraged families of inmates and prison reform advocates hammered the State Department of Corrections over proposed cuts to prison visitation hours in a public hearing Thursday morning.

The department say the cuts are the result of staff shortages and its inability to keep contraband from entering prisons.

Former inmate Kyle Williford says families are being blamed, when more often the problem is prison staff.

“It’s physically impossible for that much dope to come through the visitation part,” said Williford.

The department wanted to cut visitation from six hours every week, to just two hours every other weekend.

But following public protest, FDC now says it will allow 6 hours for visitation every other weekend.

“If you take the visits away I will be devastated,” said Cody Calhoun, a young boy who’s father is behind bars.

“Having those visitations those moments, that’s what keeps us pushing forward,” said another family member, Cynthia Cooper.

Emotions boiled over at times as families begged the department to reconsider the impacts of cutting visitation.

“I have done nothing wrong, but be a mother,” said Jodi Chambers. “Let me be a mother to my son and let these people… Look at them! Every one of them wants what I want!”

Chambers’ son is in prison.

“And the visitations for me are allowing me to continue to be his parent. To continue to help him through this current path that he is on,” said Chambers.

With the summer approaching many at the hearing suggested riots may break out in the prisons.

A combination of hot temperatures and hotter emotions from prisoners unable to see their loved ones.

The Department of Corrections is also facing criticism for cutting substance abuse and transitional programs by more than 40%.