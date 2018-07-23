Virginia Pastor on Hunger Strike Protests in Tallahassee

Virginia Pastor on Hunger Strike Protests in TallahasseeJuly 23rd, 2018 by Jake Stofan
Virginia Pastor Ray Porter is on a mission and a hunger strike.
Porter took both to the steps of the state Capitol in Tallahassee Monday morning.
The pastor says it was his 53rd day without a solid meal.
His mission is to ban the AR-15 in America.
“We are on a mission to end the senseless murders in America with automatic assault weapons. This is a type AR-15 Assault weapon that need to be banned on the streets of America,” said Porter before sawing a plastic gun in half. “That’s what I think of those weapons.”
Porter is calling on Marco Rubio to take congressional action to ban the AR-15.
He says his next stop is Montgomery Alabama, but for now he says he’s going to spend the next few days at the state Capitol here in Florida.
Posted in State News | No Comments »