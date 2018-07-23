Virginia Pastor on Hunger Strike Protests in Tallahassee

Virginia Pastor Ray Porter is on a mission and a hunger strike.

Porter took both to the steps of the state Capitol in Tallahassee Monday morning.

The pastor says it was his 53rd day without a solid meal.

His mission is to ban the AR-15 in America.

“We are on a mission to end the senseless murders in America with automatic assault weapons. This is a type AR-15 Assault weapon that need to be banned on the streets of America,” said Porter before sawing a plastic gun in half. “That’s what I think of those weapons.”

Porter is calling on Marco Rubio to take congressional action to ban the AR-15.

He says his next stop is Montgomery Alabama, but for now he says he’s going to spend the next few days at the state Capitol here in Florida.