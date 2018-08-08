McGlockton’s Fiancé  and Faith Leaders Demand Meeting With Governor on Stand Your Ground

Two dozen pastors, the mother of Marquis McGlockton’s children and her lawyer were initially rebuffed Wednesday when they sought an audience with the Governor or one of his staffers over stand your ground.

It began with a rally at a local church with a call for the end of stand your ground.

“And my kids are still asking questions,” said MgGlockton’s fiancé Britany Jacobs. “Where is, you know, their father?”

Then a half mile march to the Capitol where one of the cities most connected pastors pushed for an impromptu meeting with the Governor or someone on his staff.

As the clock ticked, the group became impatient.

“This is a candidate running for the US Senate and he does not want our audience,” said attorney Christopher O’Neal. “Is that correct?”

After an hour Jacobs and her attorney had to leave.

“We think its a shame that nobody in the Governor’s office would address this young lady who traveled hundreds of miles to talk to the leader of our state about a miscarriage of justice,” said Crump.

But three pastors and Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum stayed behind, vowing not to leave until they met with someone.

“And we’re being treated like illegal immigrants,” said Reverend R.B. Holmes.

Then they risked arrest by jumping the barrier to the outer office sitting area.

After an hour and a half, the Governor’s office got someone to finally meet with the pastors.

After 15 minutes, the four emerged.

“We asked for several l things,” said Holmes. “That the Governor should call the fiancee.”

In addition to a call to the widow, pastors say they asked for a serious discussion on Stand Your Ground.

Governor Rick Scott was out of the country, in Columbia, during the demonstration.

Faith leaders say they are considering a march on the Capitol later this month.