BS Ranch Decision Partially Overturned

BS Ranch Decision Partially OverturnedAugust 14th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
The Governor and Cabinet have sided with Polk County in a land use dispute over a solid waste composting company know as BS Ranch.
The four officials voted unanimously to overturn portions of an administrative law judges order that found the county exceeded its authority to regulate odors coming from the ranch.
BS Ranch officials could decide to appeal the decision to a district Court of Appeals.
