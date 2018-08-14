Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • John Paul Jones
    "If fear is cultivated it will become stronger, if faith is cultivated it will achieve mastery."
  • Walter Savage Landor
    "Ambition is but avarice on stilts, and masked."
  • Lucius Annaeus Seneca
    "The greatest remedy for anger is delay."
  • E. B. White
    "There is nothing more likely to start disagreement among people or countries than an agreement."

BS Ranch Decision Partially Overturned

August 14th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
The Governor and Cabinet have sided with Polk County in a land use dispute over a solid waste composting company know as BS Ranch.
The four officials voted unanimously to overturn portions of an administrative law judges order that found the county exceeded its authority to regulate odors coming from the ranch.
BS Ranch officials could decide to appeal the decision to a district Court of Appeals.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com