ACLU Report Questions Mail In Ballot Verification Standards

An ACLU report on voting by mail problems produced for the ACLU raises questions about varying standards for judging the validity of a voters signature and suggests the state create rules for accepting or disqualifying a ballot.

Leon County Supervisor Mark Earley says those standards already exist.

“I would disagree. I think there are statewide standards. 101.68 of Florida statutes has a very defined process. Certainly, each canvassing board is made up of human eyes, people with different thoughts about what…you know, its somewhat of an subjective process. Anytime you are matching signatures, it’s a subjective process,” said Earley. “But I think we do our best to do things in a uniform manner accross the state in most regards, and I think this is another one of those.”

Voters who’s mail ballots are disqualified are allowed to correct their mistakes until the day before the election.

If they don’t, they can still show up in person on election day.