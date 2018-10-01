Florida Pig Rescue Out of Hand, In Need of Help

Animal advocacy groups are responding to an out of control herd of pot bellied pigs near the state’s capital.

They say it’s a case of a person with good intentions getting in over their heads.

Christal Ellard works with Avalon Mini Pigs – Animal Allies Florida.

The group was contacted by the owner of the herd to help get the swine under control.

It’s is estimated their numbers have grown to more than 200 pigs.

“We’re just trying to help stabilize everything,” said Ellard.

The owner asked to not be on camera.

“I think that he started off with a very good heart,” said Ellard.

He’d been adopting unwanted pigs in an attempt to rescue them.

Local donations helped offset the cost of feed, but the population has become too much for one person to handle.

“When they start breeding out of control you quickly end up with a lot more pigs than you can manage, considering they can give birth every four months,” said Ellard.

Rescuers each pig needs to be given a clean bill of health and be spayed and neutered before it can be adopted out, they estimate the cost per-pig will be about $400.

Another concern is the fact the pigs have been escaping from their pens, and roaming free through the surrounding woods, which could potentially create a ferrel population.

“I’m not sure how that’s going to be handled,” said Ellard.

Clean up of the situation will likely take weeks.

Shawn and rescuers are asking for veterinarians’ to volunteer to help spay and neuter the animals.

They say they’re currently looking into partnerships with universities both in and out of state to help with the situation.

The owner of the rescue also says anyone looking to adopt the pigs or volunteer can e-mail him at shawn@dinosoil.com

He says you can also help purchase products and supplies for his rescue by contacting the Madison Farmer’s Co-Op.