Coastal Homes in Wakulla County Ravaged by Storm Surge

The damage across north Florida is still being assessed.

Storm surge, not wind, caused most damage to the east of where Michael made landfall.

Storm surge estimated at 11 feet by residents who rode Michael out, demolished everything in its path along Ochlocknee Bay south of Tallahassee.

The county hasn’t seen water like this since Dennis in 2005.

“It usually is about 700 houses that are affected that we had that time,” said Brad Harvey, the Wakulla County Property Appraiser. “We’re seeing a lot more along the coast here of that and we’re seeing more damage inland.

83% of the county was without power at midday Thursday.

Residents who didn’t lose everything were busy cleaning up.

“we’ll take everything out, dry it out, and put down non porous flooring this time,” said resident Dr. Frank Walker, who’s home flooded.

We found one resident, Ray Batey helping his neighbor clean up mounds of seaweed marking the High water at his house.

He too rode out the storm.

“It was kinda terrifying. I’ve never been through one before,” said Beaty. “But it was calling for a two and then they said a three. After they said four, it was too late for us to go.”

Back in the state Capitol, Governor Rick Scott was urging residents to go online for recovery information: FL Sert, or FlGov Scott on Twitter, but he acknowledged many couldn’t.

You know, we’ve been working to get the power back on,” said Scott. “We’ve been talking to the telecom providers to get back up,. We’re going to do it as quickly as we can.”

The Governor also urged patience during the recovery.