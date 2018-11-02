FSU Student Arrested After Politically Charged Outburst

An FSU student has been arrested and charged with battery following an outburst at a campus Republican display.

The profanity laden outburst was captured on camera.

The video, viewed nearly 30,000 times, shows 19-year-old FSU student Shelby Shoup throwing chocolate milk, hitting students and kicking campaign signs at a Campus Republican booth.

“You are supporting Nazis,” Shoup tells the student activists.

She went on to invoke the Pittsburgh shooting saying, “Nazis are *$&% shooting my people!”

Another student shouted back, “You’re throwing milk at people!”

“She doesn’t even know what fascism and Nazis are,” said Hunter Pollack.

Hunter, a member of the FSU Campus Republicans and brother of Meadow Pollack who was killed in the Parkland shooting, shared the video on Twitter.

“No one in College Republicans would be able to get the story out the way I would,” said Pollack. “So I figured I would share it and I’m going to stick up for my fellow members of my club.”

Pollack, Jewish himself says the outburst was inexcusable.

“I want to spread love,” said Pollack. “We can’t be throwing chocolate at each other on campus. That’s unacceptable.”

Shoup was arrested and charged with battery by campus police two days after the incident.

We showed Tallahassee Rabbi Jack Romberg the video.

He said while he and other jews are angry about the shootings, it’s no excuse for Shoup’s behavior.

“You should not be condemning that other person as being completely indecent, because if you take the time to listen to their narrative you will start to understand why they believe what they believe,” said Romberg.

Pollack says the fact Shoup was arrested, means justice was served.