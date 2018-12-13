Florida Senate Holds Closed Door Security Briefing

Florida Senators held a rare closed door meeting today to discuss their own security.

They were briefed by the Director of Capitol Police and their own Sargent at Arms.

Senate President Bill Galvano called the session useful.

“You know I feel like we have a lot of people who come here who deserve to have access to the Florida Senate,” said Galvano. “We have people who are staffers and senators themselves and we need to conduct ourselves in a mono that is prepared and ready for a situation should a risk evolve.”

Galvano sited recent violent instances for scheduling the meeting saying its always good to be prepared.