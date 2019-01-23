MSD Commission Says Schools Are Ignoring the Law

The Chairman of the School Safety Commission set up after last years massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School says many school districts in the state are ignoring the law and playing tricks with its requirements.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says many have done little to put locks on doors or secure their campuses.

“The law is very clear, there needs to be a school safety officer, a good guy with a gun, on every campus. You don’t have that,” said Gualtieri. “And some of the districts are interpreting the word assigned to mean they have to be assigned but not actually physically there. That’s wrong. That’s disingenuous. and stop playing games because we need to make sure we got somebody there to protect the kids.”

Gualtieri also says many districts have failed to file school safety assessments with the state, another requirement of the law.