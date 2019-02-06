Welcome to

Florida’s First Director of Cannabis Named

February 6th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture has named the state’s first ever Cannabis Director.

Holly Bell, a banker from Nashville will serve in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, working to implement Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried’s vision for marijuana in the state.

One main priority, passing Legislation to regulate hemp in the state, to help Florida farmers.

“After 80 years of stalled progress we can finally be putting cannabis to work for farmers, consumers and patients here in Florida. That’s exactly what I worked on in Tennessee by bringing farmers, investors and government together to build an infrastructure to drive the economy,” said Bell.

The newly created position comes with a $110,000 a year salary.

