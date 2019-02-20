Welcome to

DeSantis Criticizes New York for Losing Amazon

February 20th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Ron DeSantis gave a keynote speech to the Florida Economics Club in the State Capitol Wednesday.

He promised Florida would remain a low tax state while he’s Governor, and criticized New York for losing Amazon, not over taxes, but what he called a hostile political climate.

“I think that this hostility to companies like Amazon, a-lot of the financial institutions are consistently demagogue. And I just think they are paying a price for doing that companies,” said DeSantis. “What I can say on behalf of Florida for companies like Amazon, we welcome you to come to Florida.”

DeSantis didn’t take questions afterward, so it is unclear if he is actively seeking to bring Amazon to the state after they decided not to build a new headquarters in New York.

