Coalition Backs Fully Funding Affordable Housing Trust Fund

922,000 households in the state are considered very low income, meaning they spend more than half of their salaries on housing.

That’s just one of many issues the Sadowski Housing Coalition says could be addressed by fully funding the state’s affordable housing trust fund.

Over the past four years lawmakers have swept more than $640,000 from the trust fund, but Governor Ron DeSantis has recommended a budget that leaves the funds untouched.

By allowing the $328 million for the fund to go towards housing Christopher Emmanuel with the Florida Chamber of Commerce says the state could generate 30,000 jobs and create $4 billion in economic output.

“This is a competitiveness issue, this is a business issue and this is important for not just the workers, but drawing in talent from across the country. Florida’s growing at over 900 people a day. We expect to have another 4.5 to 5 million people by 2030,” said Emmanuel. “We need programs like this. “

The Senate President has said he intends to work to fully fund the affordable housing trust fund, but the House has not yet made such a commitment.