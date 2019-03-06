Dems Budget Calls For Teacher Pay Raise

Florida Democrats are proposing giving teachers a 13% pay raise over the next three years.

They would pay for it by ending the Best and Brightest bonus program and by collecting sales taxes already owed on internet purchases.

Democratic leader Kionee McGee pushed back on those who say collecting the tax is actually a tax increase.

“No we are not going about making a tax on the consumer,” said McGee. “We’re actually saying to the seller, who is most likely going to be out of state, to say you know what, you have to shoulder some of this responsibility because Florida deserves better.”

Under current law, consumers are supposed to report their internet purchases and pay the tax.

About 5,000 forms were filed last year, but many filed more than one quarterly form.