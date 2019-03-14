Plight of Young Black Women Highlighted at State Capitol

About 50 African American teens and young adults cheered each other and spoke about the problems they face but white girls don’t have to contend with.

The goal was to empower the young women to run for office or succeed in other endeavors.

State Representative Fentrice Driskell spoke about the disparities faced by black girls.

“Did you know that black girls are sixteen percent of girls in schools? But forty-two percent of girls receiving corporal punishment. Forty two percent of girls expelled with or without educational services. Forty five percent of girls with at least one out of school suspension. And thirty one percent of girls referred to law enforcement. We are thirty four percent of girls arrested on campus. This is out of proportion. This is unfair,” said Representative Fentrice Driskell.

The representative said she faced the same obstacles, but was able to attend Harvard after a public school education.