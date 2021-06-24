Last week Lake Jackson, visible from the observation deck on the 22nd floor of the State Capitol, had almost completely drained.

It’s done so at least twelve times in the last two hundred years.

But already, the geological abnormality is again filling with water.

State geologists were on hand at Lake Jackson Thursday with ground penetrating radar.

“Yesterday, there were some bubbles coming up, so it’s still draining, still taking some water. We’re just waiting to see what happens,” said Casey Albritton with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

A week ago, the lake had almost completely drained after a large sinkhole opened up for the first time since 2012.

The first recorded dry down was in 1829.

“Hopefully we’re trying to see if there is any connectivity between some of these other sinkholes and proximity to the main sinkhole at Porter hole, and get a clearer picture of what’s going on near Porter sink,” said Albritton.

But after two and a half inches of new rain, birds were once again diving for fish and onlookers coming to see the disappearing waters saw them reappearing instead.

“Get an actual feel for it, you know. Cause I’ve seen it on pictures and everything, but, you know, it doesn’t do justice,” said Corey Hooker who was sightseeing at the lake Thursday.

Authorities now say that two skulls found when the lake drained are not the result of foul play, but are of archeological interest.

At mid-afternoon Thursday, details about the find remained sketchy.

The yellow caution tape that surrounded the sinkhole last week, now under water, was being retrieved by the Department of Environmental Protection to protect future boaters.

Okeehempkee is what the Seminole Tribe used to call Lake Jackson.

It means ‘disappearing waters’.

During the 1982 dry down, an alligator was seen being sucked into the sinkhole.

Geologist told us the question is not if, but when the lake the lake will dry down again.