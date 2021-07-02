But the union representing Florida teachers is criticizing the fact not all of those who worked to keep schools operating through the pandemic are eligible for the payments.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said he knows the teachers and principles who receive their $1,000 bonuses will appreciate the help.

“The devil’s in the details,” said Spar.

The union argues the 120,000 to 130,000 other school staff members across the state should have been included in the Legislature’s thank you package.

“If this was truly genuine, first of all the money would have been given to all who work in our schools,” said Spar.

FEA is also critical of the decision to send paper checks, which it blames for a delay in the rollout of the bonuses.

“They could have just sent that money to districts and gotten it out immediately,” said Spar.

House K-12 Appropriations Chair Randy Fine didn’t mince words when we asked him what he thought about the union’s critiques.

“This makes me think real long and hard about whether we want to do anything like this ever again,” said Fine.

FEA also suggested that while the bonuses might be a nice gesture, addressing overall teacher pay would have been a better way to show appreciation.