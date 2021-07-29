Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried held a news conference for the second day in a row, hoping to push the Governor to again publish daily infection counts.

The state stopped daily COVID reporting in June.

Fried noted there were 16,038 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since January.

Fried called the numbers proof of the need for the state to do more.

“If the Governor’s office has this information, fantastic. Put it on to the reporting sites.This is a simple… We were doing up until two months ago and the only reason I can fathom why we’re not doing that is because they don’t want to recognize our current trajectory, our spikes in the way the numbers are going,” said Fried.

Fried indicated Thursday she will hold daily briefings on numbers until the Governor takes action.