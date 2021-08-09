Welcome to

August 9th, 2021 by Jake Stofan

Commissioner of Agriculture and Gubernatorial hopeful-Nikki Fried held a virtual press conference Monday, with a 12-year-old Duval county student who wrote a letter to her schools district calling for a mask mandate.

Fried asked Hartley why she continues to wear a mask even after receiving the vaccine.

Lila Hartley said she’s concerned about her younger brother, who is too young to receive a vaccination.

“I choose to wear a mask because even though I’m vaccinated I can still get sick and everyone hates being sick. That is not a good feeling. Also my younger brother, I don’t want to get him sick if I get it because I wasn’t wearing a mask,” said Hartley.

Hartley’s letter was recently featured in a CNN story.

Currently her school district is allowing parents to opt out of its mandate, in accordance with new rules from the Department of Health.

